Jamaican Minister Claims Nation Looking Forward To Fortify Trade Links With India

On Wednesday, Jamaican Commerce Minister Aubyn Hill said the government is looking forward to deepening its investment connections with India, adding that talks for wheat, fertilizers, and farm equipment exports from India are ongoing.

This comes during President Ram Nath Kovind’s visit to the Caribbean nation of Jamaica. Jamaican Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce Aubyn Hill said, “Discussions seeking an investment relationship with India are underway with President Ram Nath Kovind. The relationship will benefit both the nations economically.”

Jamaican Minister Aubyn Hill said, “Discussions with India to sell not only wheat but fertilizers and farm equipment. We are seeking to build a distributorship for Indian trucks and buses and seeking a commercial and investment relationship to benefit both the nations.”

Hill also raised concern over food instability as a result of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. He stated that while wheat imports are now plentiful, there is still uncertainty.

“We have enough wheat import today, but we don’t know what will happen tomorrow as the world changed on February 24 (Russia-Ukraine war). Russia now has a war engagement with Ukraine. So we are opening discussions with our friend India,” Aubyn Hill said. He further added, “As we come out of pandemic, we are looking at inviting Indian investors and pharmaceutical companies, we are preparing to be a logistic centre for your pharmaceutical companies.”

President Ram Nath Kovind’s visit to Jamaica

President Ram Nath Kovind commenced his four-day visit to Jamaica on 16 May. President Kovind arrived at Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston where he received a rousing welcome from Jamaicans and the Indian diaspora.

It is the first-ever visit by an Indian President to Jamaica. President Ram Nath Kovind is accompanied by his wife First Lady Savita Kovind, daughter Swati Kovind, Union Minister Pankaj Chowdhary, Lok Sabha MP Rama Devi, and Satish Kumar Gautam, among other secretary-level officers.

In the first-ever visit by an Indian Head of State, President Kovind was greeted with a ceremonial welcome, a Guard of Honour, and a 21-gun-salute. The President of India Ram Nath Kovind with his family was escorted by the Chief Defence Staff of Jamaica.

The leadership of the host Patrick Allen, Governor-General of Jamaica, Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness, Chief of Defence Staff, Cabinet members, and Police Commissioner were all in attendance on the Jamaican side. On the other hand, Masakui Rungsung, High Commissioner of India to Jamaica and his wife Zingcharwon Rungsung were present on the Indian side at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston.