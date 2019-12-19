Jamia Masjid In Srinagar Holds Prayers For First Time After Revokation Of Article 370

Prayers at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid were held for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5. Anjuman-e-Auqaf, the organization managing the mosque held a meeting on Tuesday and decided to start the prayers after the security forces were removed from the gates of the mosque.

100 to 150 people gather in the mosque

Some 100 to 150 people gathered at the mosque and sat in neatly ordered rows as the Imam led the prayers. Some women and children had also turned up at the 14th-century mosque first built by Sultan Sikander Shah. Local residents had refused to offer prayers in the mosque due to the heavy deployment of security forces around the mosque.

Separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq used to deliver weekly sermons at the mosque before being held on house arrest post the abrogation of article 370. As many as 33 political leaders from Kashmir have been under house arrest.

Article 370 and 35a which gave the state of Jammu and Kashmir special status over the other states was revoked on August 5 by the Indian government. After the abrogation, heavy deployment of security forces was witnessed as a measure to control the terrorist activities or retaliation against the abrogation of article 370.

In addition to the abrogation of article 370, the state of Jammu and Kashmir was reorganized to two union territories, namely Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The reorganization came into effect on October 31 with Girish Chandra Murmu swearing-in as the first lieutenant governor of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Radha Krishna Mathur as the lieutenant governor of the union territory of Ladakh.

Pakistan tried to rake up the matter of abrogation of article 370 on various international forums but failed to garner attention on its rhetoric against India. The Islamic nations also gave a deaf ear to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan by siding with India.

