Jamia Masjid Sloganeering: Police Reveal Role Of Pakistan Handlers; 13 Booked For Sedition

In an update from Jammu and Kashmir, 13 accused have been arrested by the Srinagar Police in a case related to 'anti-India' and 'Azadi' sloganeering inside the Jamia Masjid on Friday. According to the initial probe, Pakistani handlers were behind the Azadi slogans.

Thirteen people have been arrested and booked for sedition for "anti-India" slogans, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar Rakesh Balwal said. He informed that the accused had received instructions from Pakistani handles of terrorist outfits to disrupt Friday prayers and create a law and order situation by provoking people.

The "anti-national" sloganeering took place after the culmination of congregational prayers at Jamia Masjid in the Nowhatta area on Friday with around 24 thousand people in attendance, Balwal said. Apart from the sedition charge, the accused will also be booked under the Public Safety Act, cops said.

"About a dozen persons started anti-national and provocative sloganeering for a while. They were joined by a few others even though most of the gathering remained aloof," he said.

"There was also an altercation between the persons indulging in sloganeering and the volunteers of Intezamia (managing) Committee of the mosque who tried to stop the sloganeering and hooliganism," he added. This led to clashes between both sides and the "hooligans" were evicted from the mosque. “Even after coming outside, more than a dozen of them tried to provoke others by continuing to raise the provocative slogans but failed. They then dispersed seeing the police presence around,” he said.

'Accused booked under sedition charges'

The SSP said that a case was registered under sections 124A (sedition) and 447 (criminal trespass) of the Indian Penal Code at the Nowhatta police station. “During the course of the investigation, technical means were adapted to identify the hooligans and raids were conducted at different locations which led to the arrest of two main instigators of sloganeering — Basharat Nabi Bhat, resident of Hawal, and Umar Manzoor Sheikh, resident of Bahuddin Saab, Nowhatta,” he said.

Later, 11 more accused were arrested who were involved in hooliganism and sloganeering inside the Jamia Masjid and at the gate, police said.

(With PTI inputs)