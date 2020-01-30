Jamia Millia Firing: Centre Takes Stock, 3 Metro Stations Shut, Traffic Diverted

After the shocking incident where a man wielding a pistol opened fire near the Jamia Millia Islamia University in the national capital, injuring one student, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla has spoken to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal to take stock of the situation. The gun-wielding man who shot a Jamia protestor has been detained by the Delhi police. In a follow up to the incident, three metro stations in Delhi have been shut.

Traffic diverted, metro stations shut

The Delhi Traffic Police has blocked movement of vehicles from Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Marg to Jamia due to demonstration. Traffic has been diverted from Modi Mill to Mathura Road. Motorists have been advised to take an alternate route. In a follow up to the incident, three metro stations in Delhi have been shut. Entry and exit gates of Jama Masjid, ITO and Delhi Gate are closed as per sources in the DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation).

Delhi Police issues first response

Soon after that, he was detained by the Delhi police. Speaking about the incident, DCP South East Delhi Chinmoy Biswal said, "I am finding what the incident is all about and the investigations are on. We have deployed our forces in various areas." The Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) had organised a march against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) & National Register of Citizens (NRC), from the University to Raj Ghat, when the incident took place.

