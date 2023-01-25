Jamia Students Pelted Stones Says ABVP's JNU President; Denies Allegations Put On ABVP

ABVP’s JNU unit President Rohit Kumar on Wednesday outrightly denied the allegations made on the ABVP group over stone pelting at the JNU campus during the screening of a banned BBC documentary on PM Modi and alleged that “Jamia students pelted stones.”

“JNU administration had proactively given instructions on the ban on screening of BBC documentary on the campus despite this the documentary screening took place that’s when there was a power cut and mob lynching started. Only two JNU students were participating in the mob lynching and the rest were Jamia students,” Kumar said.

“Why were the Jamia students on campus, what were they doing here? These students were collecting stones before the mob lynching started. We further request the Delhi police to identify the culprits and take immediate action on them,” he added.

The Ruckus

Late on Tuesday night, students from Jawaharlal Nehru University protested outside the Vasant Kunj police station over allegations that the ABVP had pelted stones at people while they were watching a barred BBC documentary about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Aish Ghosh the JNU students Union President alleged that ABVP pelted stones during the screening.

“ABVP pelted stones, but no step by the administration has been taken yet. We almost completed the film’s screening. Our priority is that electricity should be restored. We will file an FIR,” Ghosh said in a statement to ANI.

Delhi Police’ say

Meanwhile, Delhi Police assured the media that "If they receive any complaint from any section of JNU, legal action as considered suitable will be taken.”