Jamia Millia Islamia University Clash: ANI Reporter, Camera Person Injured In Assault

Asian News International (ANI) Reporter Ujjwal Roy and Cameraperson Sarabjeet Singh were assaulted while covering protests near Jamia Milia Islamia University Gate-1 on Monday. They were rushed to Holy Family hospital and are currently undergoing treatment. They were attacked by unknown assailants. Further details are awaited.

#WATCH Delhi: ANI Reporter Ujjwal Roy and Cameraperson Sarabjeet Singh were assaulted while covering protests near Jamia Milia Islamia University Gate-1. They are currently undergoing treatment at Holy Family hospital (video courtesy: Prashant Kumar,Times Now) pic.twitter.com/zGJhrMpEBl — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2019

The Delhi Police has assured that strict action will be taken against the perpetrators who assaulted the ANI reporter and cameraman. Speaking to the media, Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa said, "We condemn this incident, we will identify and take strict action against the perpetrators."

Clash at Jamia Millia University

Jamia Millia Islamia University had turned into a battlefield on Friday after students, who wanted to march to Parliament House to protest the Citizenship Amendment Act, clashed with the police. Fifty students were detained while stopping protestors at the varsity gate and preventing them from carrying out their march.

The students, who were lathi-charged by police personnel, alleged that the police also used tear gas to quell their march. The students also resorted to stone-pelting. However, the protestors alleged that police resorted to stone-pelting first and students threw stones in response to the attack.

SC agrees to hear plea on violence at Jamia

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear petitions filed on behalf of students of Jamia Millia Islamia University over police action against them on Sunday during which many students were injured as police barged into the Jamia campus and resorted to lathi-charge and firing teargas shells. The Supreme Court, however, made it clear that one does not get a right to riot just because one is a student. Meanwhile, protests are being held at various universities across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

