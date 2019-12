Amid the ongoing nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and in wake of the violent protests on Sunday at the Jamia Millia University in Delhi, CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat spoke to Republic TV and said that there will be protests and the protests will continue. The CPI(M) leader hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and said that PM Modi's comments of identifying protestors with their clothes is bizarre.