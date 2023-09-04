Jamiat Announces To Offer Legal Aid To 'unjustly Imprisoned' Accused In Nuh Violence Case

As the Haryana police continues its crackdown against the accused in the Nuh violence case, a significant Muslim body Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has decided to come forward to offer legal support to the accused arrested by the Nuh police for conspiring the riots on July 31. This comes after a high-level delegation from Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind visited the riot-affected areas of Mewat on Saturday, September 2, and addressed the legal and humanitarian aspects to seek justice for those who have been named under 'false charges' in the Mewat riots.

In an effort aimed to uplift the financial situation of the affected families, the delegation also assessed the ongoing rehabilitation efforts and legal actions required to provide relief to the arrested accused.

The delegation, led by General Secretary Maulana Hakimuddin Qasmi, and Jamiat Legal Affairs head Maulana Niaz Ahmed Farooqui, also comprised other Jamiat members who decided to rebuild the homes destroyed during the demolition by the Haryana police.

Jamiat conducts formal meet with local lawyers in Nuh to provide legal aid to those 'unjustly imprisoned'

The Jamiat delegation conducted a formal meeting with local lawyers in Nuh to provide legal aid to those 'unjustly imprisoned' by the police. Renowned local lawyer advocate Tahir Roparia was assigned by the Jamiat to look after all the cases on behalf of the organisation.

While speaking to Republic Media Network, Maulana Niaz Ahmed Farooqui said that they have received 114 applications, and approximately 300 individuals have been arrested in Mewat by the police. He also added that Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind is committed in providing legal assistance in accordance with the country's framework of law and will exert every effort to secure justice for them. "There are many innocents who have been wrongly accused in the violence, in most cases they are the single breadwinners of the family and we have decided to collectively support them by offering whatever legal aid we can. The heinous acts committed by miscreants, followed by the government's unjust use of bulldozers, have inflicted immense mental and physical suffering on the affected population. The Jamiat's priority is not only to support these individuals psychologically but also to aid those who are in dire need."

Recognising the plight of street vendors who suffered severe losses during the riots, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind also distributed over 50 carts to the street vendors at Madrasa Ubayy ibne Ka'b in Ghasera village in Nuh district. These carts are designed to help these individuals restart their businesses swiftly, as their livelihoods were brutally damaged by the turmoil.

While a total of 60 FIRs have been registered so far, 316 persons have been arrested by the Nuh police in the violence and rioting that took place on July 31.