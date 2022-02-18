Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind To Challenge Ahmedabad Court Verdict On 2008 Serial Blasts

After a special court announced the verdict in the 2008 Ahmedabad blast, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind said that it will oppose it, on Friday. Terming the case as the 'rarest of rare', the court ordered that 38 convicts in the case be hanged till death, while 11 others were given life imprisonment till death.

These 38 people were convicted under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) and provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). Eleven others were held guilty for criminal conspiracy and under various sections of the UAPA.

The court imposed a fine of Rs 2.85 lakh on 48 convicts and of Rs 2.88 lakh on another one. It also awarded compensation of Rs 1 lakh to the kin of those who died in the blasts, Rs 50,000 to those who were seriously injured and Rs 25,000 to those who received minor injuries. All the convicts were present for the hearing via video conference from different jails - Sabarmati central jail in Ahmedabad, Tihar in Delhi, Bhopal, Gaya, Bengaluru, Kerala and Mumbai.

The trial had begun in December 2009 against 77 people linked to Indian Mujahideen. The court had concluded the trial against 77 accused in September last year. Out of those, 49 were convicted while 28 were acquitted on February 8.

Then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi 'the real target of the blast'

The special court also purportedly held that the 2008 Ahmedabad bomb blasts were a conspiracy to eliminate then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi. As per the court order, the placement of bombs at hospitals where blast victims from other sites were being brought was done keeping in mind the possibility of CM Modi visiting those hospitals.

Thereafter, Republic accessed the statement of the key accused-turned-approver in the case. As per sources, in the statement before the Magistrate, the approver had alleged that because of the 'beliefs' of the Indian Mujahideen, they wanted to carry out mass killings.