'Jammed Highway, Pelted Stones At Police': Haryana CM Defends Lathi-charge On Farmers

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday defended the police action on protesting farmers in Karnal. He said that farmers were obstructing official work, which is against democracy. Asserting that the move was necessary for maintaining law and order, the CM claimed that stones were pelted at police.

"Obstructing official work is against democracy. If they wanted to protest, they should have done it peacefully. If they jam highways and throw stones at police, then the police will also take steps to maintain law and order. We will look into it and take necessary action," Khattar said.

Farmers had gathered near Bastara toll plaza to protest against Khattar's visit to Karnal and three farm laws. Police baton-charged them to stop them from moving towards the venue, leading to several farmers sustaining wounds. Initially, cops had asked farmers to disperse but turned to lathi-charge as they refused to budge.

Affirming that steps were taken as per the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), Karnal Sub Divisional Magistrate Ayush Sinha also said that the action was necessary after farmers began stone-pelting. "Stone pelting had started at many places. Since it was an issue of stone-pelting, the response had to be proportionate. It was instructed to use force proportionately," the Karnal SDM told ANI.

Congress condemns action by Haryana Police

The police action against farmers, who have been demonstrating against three agri laws, has invited criticism from the Congress party. Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh slammed the Haryana government for assaulting peacefully. “This is no way to treat out annadaatas,” Singh said while demanding an apology from Khattar.

"Instead of heeding the concerns of the farmers and repealing the Farm Laws which were clearly undemocratic and anti-farmer, the BJP had been persistently indulging in offensive acts, even stooping to the extent of insulting them by using derogatory names," Singh said.

Calling the incident shameful, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Again the blood of farmers is shed... and India bows its head in shame."

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that Haryana Chief Minister showered lathis over the state's soul and the next generation will remember the blood of farmers.

Image Credit: ANI/PTI