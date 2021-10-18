Jammu ADG Reviews Poonch Anti-terror Operations; Search Ops Enter 8th Day

In the wake of increasing infiltration attempts and targeted killings in J&K, Jammu ADG Mukesh Singh reached the Poonch encounter site to review security operations by the forces. This is the second consecutive day that the Jammu ADG is reviewing operations on the ground. Republic Media Network has learnt the entire area has been cordoned off by the security forces to nab the infiltrators who have entered Poonch.

Over the last two weeks, nine soldiers have been killed in two separate gunfights with terrorists in the Poonch forest. Sources have suggested that several terrorists are in hideouts in the area for the past 2-3 months. Search operations in the forest belt of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Rajouri border districts have entered the 8th day on Monday.

Earlier Deputy Inspector General of Police, Rajouri-Poonch range, Vivek Gupta had revealed that a joint security grid was tracking different groups of terrorists in the area based on intelligence inputs. "The presence of terrorists in the forest area connecting Poonch and Rajouri was observed two-and-a-half months ago and accordingly tactical operations were launched to track them down," Vivek Gupta told PTI.

He added, "A joint security grid was tracking different groups of terrorists but sometimes operations take time depending on the topography of the area. Contact with the terrorists was established thrice this week based on intelligence inputs."

Poonch encounter

The first encounter by the security forces occurred during a search operation launched in the Poonch district forest region on October 11. The anti-terror operation was initiated as inputs regarding terrorist infiltration in the Dera ki Gali (DKG) area of the district was received by the security forces. The encounter claimed the lives of a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) Jaswinder Singh and four other Indian Army soldiers - Naik Mandeep Singh, Sepoys Gajjan Singh, Saraj Singh and Vaisakh H.

Days later, an encounter took place in the Nar Khas forest in the Mendhar area. Four soldiers, including another JCO, died in the encounter. Three people, including a mother-son duo, have been detained for questioning on the suspicion of giving logistic support to terrorists, the officials said.

(With Agency Inputs)