Jammu: Air Force Rescues Civilian Trapped In Flash Floods; Watch

In an act of bravery, Indian Air Force on Wednesday afternoon carried out a rescue operation after a person got trapped in flash floods caused due to incessant rainfall in Nowshera area of Rajouri district.

The operation was launched after multiple efforts from State Disaster Response Force and Indian Army deployed in the area failed, due to a sudden rise in the level of water in the area.

“On 26 Aug 2020, Jammu area was battered with incessant rains. An individual was stranded on a marooned island inside the overflowing river south of Naushera, District Rajouri (J&K). Indian Army along with civil administration & J&K Police was into action since morning but the rising level of water necessitated Air effort for the rescue,” Jammu based Defence spokesperson said.

“Accordingly Indian Air Force helicopter of the Helicopter Unit captained by Squadron Leader Ganesh Prasad Honakuppe was immediately pressed into service to rescue the individual. The helicopter reached over the rescue spot around 1815 hrs. The crew quickly selected an appropriate spot to position the helicopter close to the ground since no suitable space was available for landing. Two Garud Special Forces commandoes were then lowered onto the island and reached the individual who was in shock and was unresponsive. The commandoes lifted the individual, brought him and placed him inside the hovering helicopter,” he added.

He further added that individual was then evacuated to the nearest landing ground available at Naushera Army area and was handed over to the civil authorities for further treatment. The IAF responded swiftly and rescued the individual before the water level could rise to a dangerous level during the night. The successful mission was very closely coordinated by Group Captain Sandeep Singh.

Heavy rains triggered a massive landslide on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Ramban. “ Jammu-Srinagar NHW-44 is blocked at several places due to heavy rain, landslides/ shooting stones,” Traffic Spokesperson said.

“In view of advisory issued by MeT Dept for next 48 hours and blockade of Jammu-Srinagar NHW-44 at several places, tomorrow, subject to fair weather and clearance of road, only stranded vehicles between Jawahar tunnel- Nashree Tunnel shall be allowed to ply on NHW,” he added.

