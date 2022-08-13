Terror Attack In J&K's Srinagar: Grenade Hurled At CRPF Bunker, One Jawan Injured

In a breaking development, a grenade was hurled at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bunker in Srinagar by a terrorist on Saturday evening, as confirmed by the Srinagar Police.

The grenade was thrown at a bunker on Ali Jan road in Eidgah which has caused a minor splinter injury to one of the CRPF jawans. As per reports, one civilian has also received an injury.

Cordon and search operations from the CRPF and the Srinagar police have been launched to find the culprit.

Increase in number of terrorists caught before August 15

With India's 75th independence day just around the corner, there have been a few terrorists who have been caught with arms an ammunition, who planned to disrupt the atmosphere in Kashmir.

Last week a Hybrid terrorist of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) had been arrested near Srinagar on Sunday, August 7.

Five Pistols, five Magazines, 50 Rounds and two Hand Grenades were also recovered from the LeT terrorist and a case had been registered at Shalteng Police Station. The terrorist named Arshid Ahmad Bhat, was arrested by a joint team of Srinagar Police and 2RR (Rashtriya Rifles) at Lawaypura outside of Srinagar.

In another incident on July 31, an LeT terrorist was arrested during a joint operation by 26 Assam Rifles, the Jammu and Kashmir police, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). After conducting searches, warlike stores were recovered from the terrorist.

On July 29, another two LeT terrorists were apprehended in the Rafiabad area in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. The Indian Army, J&K Police, and CRPF, in a joint operation, launched a search operation in the Vill Hadipora area, on getting a tip-off about the presence of terrorists. Two pistols, two pistol magazines and 11 rounds were recovered from their possession.

Image: PTI