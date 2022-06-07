Jammu And Kashmir: 1 Terrorist Eliminated By Security Forces In Shopian Encounter

A terrorist was killed in an ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian on Tuesday. The operation is still going on in the orchards of the Badimarg/Aloora area of the district.

In a separate encounter in Kupwara, two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, including one from Pakistan, was killed. Based on the information about the presence of militants in the Chaktara Kandi area, security forces initiated a cordon and search operation.

The terrorists opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated strongly. "Two terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT, including one Pakistani terrorist namely Tufail, killed. Search still going on", Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar tweeted.

Pakistani terrorist killed in encounter in Baramulla

A Pakistani terrorist affiliated to LeT was neutralised in the Panipora forest area of Zaloora village in Baramulla district on Monday, Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar said.

"As per the documents recovered from the killed Pakistani terrorist, he has been identified as Hanzalla of Lahore, Pakistan. One AK rifle, 5 magazines along with ammunition has been recovered. Further details shall follow," said IGP Kashmir.

On Sunday, a self-styled Hizbul Mujahideen Commander was eliminated in the Anantnag district. Police have also recovered arms and ammunition, including one AK47 rifle from him.

'Terrorism in its last leg,' says J&K L-G

On Monday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that some elements across the border are trying to disturb peace in the valley but stated that terrorism is in its last leg.

"People of Kashmir understand and many, including religious preachers, have openly condemned such acts (of violence). When a lamp is about to go off, its flare flares more. It (militancy) is in its last leg, but they are trying for the return of those days (when militancy was at its peak). The administration and the security forces are preparing with their full might (to deal with it)," Sinha said.