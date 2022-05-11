Jammu & Kashmir: 179 Rounds Of Ammunition Recovered In Ramban Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra

Ahead of Amarnath Yatra, the security forces of Jammu and Kashmir unearthed a secret hideout in the Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Wednesday. Acting on an input, a police team in Jammu and Kashmir launched a search operation in the Sumber area of Ramban district on Wednesday morning. Police officials recovered ammunition and explosives during the search operation on Wednesday, May 11.

One of the senior police officials said that during the search operation in the Sumber area of Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir, they recovered 179 rounds of ammunition which included 132 rounds of AK-47, 21 rounds of 7.65 mm, and 14 rounds of 303 mm. They were also able to recover 12 rounds of Chinese pistol, two magazines, one wireless set, one binocular, two UBGL grenades, and one UBGL tube/rod.

Amarnath Yatra

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Tuesday reviewed additional security measures being taken along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in view of the upcoming Amarnath annual yatra.

The 43 days annual Amarnath yatra is scheduled to commence on June 30 from the traditional Nunwan in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam and from the shorter Baltal route in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal. On Tuesday, DGP Dilbag Singh visited the Ramban district and reviewed the security preparedness at the upcoming ‘yatri niwas’ in Chaderkote and the transit camp in Banihal areas en-route the national highway.

Top LeT commander killed in encounter in Baramulla

Recently, a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander, Yousuf Lattoo, was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, a senior police official said.

Three soldiers were injured in the initial exchange of fire between the two sides, they said. Based on specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in the Malwah area of Baramulla in north Kashmir, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces who retaliated.

"Top LeT terrorist Commander Yousuf Kantroo has been killed in the Baramulla encounter," Inspector General of Police of Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said.

Following the encounter, arms and ammunition were recovered, the police official said.