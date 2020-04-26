Jammu & Kashmir: Two Terrorists Killed In Kulgam Encounter

Two terrorists have been killed so far in the encounter between Indian Army personnel, CRPF, police and terrorists in Gudder area of Kulgam. As per sources, security forces are carrying out a cordon and search operation.

It is also reported that two more terrorists have been trapped and further details are awaited. An army personnel has also been injured during the encounter.

#UPDATE Jammu & Kashmir: Security forces are carrying out a cordon & search operation in Gudder area of Kulgam where an encounter broke out between security personnel & terrorists. https://t.co/2DCmYDnOtp — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2020

Around 300 Terrorists Waiting In PoK For Intrusion

With around 300 terrorists reported to be waiting across the Line of Control in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to sneak into Kashmir Valley, the Indian Army is taking steps to "re-calibrate" its counter-infiltration grid and counter-insurgency strategies to check the intrusion.

Lt Gen B S Raju, who is commanding the strategically-located XV corps in Kashmir, has also asked his formations to take adequate precautions during patrolling along the Line of Control (LoC) in view of the coronavirus outbreak with the possibility of the infiltrating terrorists carring the infection.

The field intelligence units of the Army coupled with inputs comprising HUMINT (human intelligence) and TECHINT (technical intelligence) indicate that around 300 terrorists, mainly of the banned Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashker-e-Taiba (LeT), are waiting across the border to sneak in, officials said, citing reports from Srinagar collated in the national capital.

As many as 16 launch pads along the LoC had been activated in the recent weeks by the Pakistan Army and its external snooping agency ISI which included those located in difficult terrains like Nowshera and Chhamb from where the terrorists are known to enter the Gulmarg area of north Kashmir.

