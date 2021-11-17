Jammu & Kashmir: 3 JeM Terrorists Arrested As Crackdown On Terror Intensified In Valley

In a massive crackdown on terror, three Jaish-E-Mohammed terrorists have been arrested by the Jammu police with cash of more than Rs 42 lakhs was was recovered which were used for terror activities. This operation was launched on the basis of inputs from SSP Chandan Kohli.

The operation was launched on Tuesday, where three people were detained from an Innova car that was heading to the valley somewhere from North India. There were inputs that some terror associates were travelling in that car and later they were detained after searches. The detained terrorists are Fayaz Ahmed from Kulgam, Umar Farooq and Mohzam Parvez from Pulwama. Their age is from 19 years to 40 years. There are possibilities that central agencies might also question the detained terrorists on Wednesday.

Anti-Terror Ops in Srinagar's Hyderpora

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir busted a terror hideout in Hyderpora. The forces took down a VOIP enabled call centre which was used by the terrorists for communication. In exclusive footage accessed by Republic, the hi-tech hideout could be seen quipped with VOIP cables and snow boots used by the terrorists. According to the forces, the infiltrators used the setup to communicate to Pakistan and other terror operators present in the region. The three-structure building worked as a centre for connection between the four important districts of the Kashmir valley. The materials recovered from the site also indicated that a terrorist who received a fire wound in an encounter was being treated at the very centre. Another high-tech terror hideout used for terror communication with Pakistan was busted by the security forces. The terror module was used to communicate with the Pakistani handlers.