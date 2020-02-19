Jammu And Kashmir: 3 Terrorists Killed By Forces In An Encounter In Awantipora

On Wednesday, three terrorists were killed in an encounter in Awantipora in a joint operation of the Army, the CRPF and the Jammu and Kashmir police. Army sources revealed that the terrorists belong to terror outfit Ansar Ghazwa ul Hind. The three terrorists were gunned down in the Tral district of Pulwama. The terrorists have been identified as Jangeer Rafiq Wani, Raja Umar Maqbool Bhat, and Uzair Amin Bhat.

"Police killed 3 terrorists in an encounter at Tral. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police had tweeted earlier today.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Tral area of Pulwama district late Tuesday night following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said. All three terrorists were local and the forces had received inputs that they were planning a big terrorist attack. The terrorists were gunned down in a brief encounter with the forces.

The encounter comes barely hours after the Jammu and Kashmir Home Department asked the Election Commission to defer the planned panchayat elections in the Union Territory, citing a security threat.

