Jammu And Kashmir Admin Renames 'Lakes And Waterways Development Authority' As LCMA

Post countless social media hate and objections raised by government officials, the Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to rename the Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA). The order for the name change was issued by J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. The new designated name for the department is Jammu and Kashmir Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA).

What did the govt order say?

In an order passed by the LG of J&K it mentioned,

"In exercise of the of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 3 of the Jammu and Kashmir Development Act, 1970 (Act XIX of 1970), the Government herby renames Lakes and Waterways department Authority constituted vide notification SRO 109 of 1997 dated 27.03.1997 as Jammu and Kashmir Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA) for all purposes of the said Act.”

Objectives of LCMA (previously termed as LAWDA)

Back in 1997, LAWDA was formed under SRP 109 and functioned autonomously. It was formed under the development ACT 1970 AD vide Government order No.117 of HUD dated 11.04.1997. The main purpose of the formation of this body was to manage and conserve the water bodies and Waterways of the UT of J&K. World famous Dal Lake and Nigeen Lake in the city of Srinagar at the moment form the core areas of attention of J&K LDA.