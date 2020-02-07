J&K Admin To Review High-speed Internet Restoration On Feb 15; Social Media Ban Continues

After the restoration of 2G internet restoration in the Jammu-Kashmir (J&K) since the revocation of Article 370 on January 26 - Republic Day, the Jammu-Kashmir government has decided to maintain the current internet status. The next review on the restoration of the High-Speed mobile internet is set to be done on 15 February 2020, as per sources. The administration has also listed 481 sites on its whitelist and the social media ban is set to continue.

Omar, Mehbooba slapped with PSA

On Thursday, the Jammu-Kashmir government slapped the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) against Mufti and former CM Omar Abdullah, reportedly a day before their detention was supposed to end, as per sources. Other Kashmir leaders Sajjad Lone, Waheed Para were released from detention but put under house arrest on 5 February. Previously on December 14, Omar's father Farooq Abdullah's detention was extended by another three months by the Jammu-Kashmir administration after initially being charged on August 5.

Current scenario in Kashmir

While several minor political leaders have been released from detention, prominent mainstream leaders remained detained in Jammu and Kashmir till a date which the Centre claims will be decided by the local administration. Since the revocation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the State into two Union Territories, 2G internet services have been restored in the Valley. The Supreme Court had ordered to review all curbs while terming internet as a 'fundamental right'.

The J&K administration has agreed to set up 400 internet kiosks and have restored 2G internet connection in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur and Reasi. On the other hand, mobile internet was restored in Kargil district in the Union Territory of Ladakh in the last week of December. The Centre has also revoked a large number of troops from the Valley in a bid to restore normalcy in Jammu-Kashmir. Currently, former PDP minister Altaf Bukhari-led 'new political front' comprising of senior political leaders, academics, legal luminaries, activists is set to meet PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to demand the restoration of statehood and domicile rights.

