Jammu & Kashmir Administration Initiates Special Move For Transgenders

In a positive and big development for the transgender community in Jammu and Kashmir, the administration is making efforts to ensure their well-being and in order to improve their lives. “The move has been made so that they too become an integral part of the society and get their share of rights and opportunities. The administration is providing every possible assistance to the persons belonging to the community to enable them to become valuable members of society,” said Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta.

The third gender of the population (transgender) will now get benefits under self-employment and health. To improve their lives, our government is working to encourage every person in the community to come forward and avail of the welfare benefits, Dr. Mehta explained. “In fact, we are framing a list of persons desirous of taking up different enterprises so that the administration would help them to secure the same in a hassle-free manner,” Dr Mehta stated.

Welfare scheme for Transgender Persons

Pertinently, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir comprises over 4,000 transgenders. The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has formulated a scheme “SMILE – Support for Marginalized Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise”, which includes a sub-scheme -‘Comprehensive Rehabilitation for Welfare of Transgender Persons also.

The focus of the sub-scheme is on rehabilitation, provision of medical facilities and intervention, counselling, education, skill development, and economic linkages for transgender persons. Moreover, the Skill development training for the transgender beneficiaries is also being conducted through PM-DAKSH – a skill development scheme of the Ministry.

As per census 2011 of India, the number of transgenders in Jammu and Kashmir is 4,137 in which 487 are in the age group of (0-6) years of age, whereas 207 belong to SC category & 385 belong to ST category. The literacy rate of transgender in Jammu & Kashmir is 49.20 percent.”

In July 2022, the Jammu and Kashmir administration constituted this Welfare Board in terms of Clause 10 (1) of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules, 2020.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of Transgender Welfare Board for protection of rights and interests of transgender persons thereby facilitating their access to government schemes and welfare measures in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” read an order issued by the General Administration Department.