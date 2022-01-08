Jammu & Kashmir: Avalanche In Poonch District; Mother & Daughter Rescued By Locals

In a major avalanche in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, a 37-year-old woman and her daughter were rescued by the villagers on Saturday, January 8. This comes after the authorities of the India Meteorological Department on Friday, January 7, had issued an avalanche alert for snowbound hilly areas of Kashmir.

As per reports, before coming under the avalanche, the mother, Nasreen and her 11-year-old daughter Zaida had gone to fetch water from Tarwanja village of Behramgalla in Surankote area. Soon after the incident, the villagers immedietely rushed to their rescue and evacuated the two of them by pulling both the mother and daughter out from the snow. No injuries were found on them. A video of this incident which showed the little girl being rescued by villagers from under the snow was later heavily circulated on social media, leaving everyone awestruck.

Snowfall hits Kashmir valley

Meanwhile, nearly 10 flights have been cancelled and many delayed on Saturday as the air traffic was affected due to low visibility and inclement weather with the overnight snowfall continuing at most places in Kashmir. The snowfall started on Friday afternoon, and continued all night. Intermittent snowfall was continuing at many places in the valley when last reports came in. The officials from the valley informed that when light to moderate snowfall was recorded in plains, moderate to heavy fall, with very heavy at isolated places, was recorded in the higher reaches of Kashmir. Earlier, people living in the mountain districts of the valley and in Chenab region were advised by the officials to not leave their houses unless absolutely necessary.

Around 42 flights, which were scheduled to take off or land at the Srinagar International Airport were cancelled on Tuesday, January 4, due to immense snowfall in the Union territory. The temperature and visibility dropped sharply on Tuesday in the UT and similar circumstances continued on Wednesday. Many flights were deterred from their scheduled timings at Srinagar airport.

Srinagar recorded around four inches of snowfall, Gulmarg, the famous ski-resort in north Kashmir, around a feet of fresh snow, Qazigund town in south around eight inches, and Shopian about 15 inches, reported PTI.

(With Agency Inputs)