Jammu & Kashmir: BSF Launches Anti-tunnel Drive To Thwart Any Pak-backed Infiltration Bid

The Border Security Force (BSF) launched a massive anti-tunnel drive at the international border in Jammu on Monday. The drive was launched to thwart any possible infiltration attempts by Pakistan-backed terrorists via the international border in Samba. The special anti-tunneling drive has been launched in Jammu, Samba, Kathua districts to determine if any tunnel exists across the border.

The Border Security Force (BSF) investigation is underway and BSF jawans are carrying out massive searches to find out possible tunnels used for infiltration by terrorists. As part of the drive, Border Security Force jawans are digging all suspected tunnels at the international border.

“The anti-tunnel drive is launched specially following the deadly suicide attack by Jaish terrorists on April 22 in Sunjwan area of Jammu district. This isn’t the first drive, such drives are conducted from time to time at the international border by Border Security Force jawans,” a senior BSF officer stated.

A senior officer said that the anti-tunnel drive was crucial as the Jammu and Kashmir Police made a claim that terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces had reportedly boarded a mini-truck from Sapwal’s border area in Samba district of Jammu and were transported to Sunjwan to carry out the suicide attack. The attack was however thwarted by security agencies.

“Border Security Force (BSF) jawans anti-tunnel drive is underway and is being conducted with the usage of modern technology and in a systematic manner,” the BSF official informed.

The anti-tunnel drive would be carried out for some time until all the suspected tunnels are dug. Border Security Force (BSF) jawans deployed at the Jammu International Border are on high alert and participating in the anti-tunnel drive in a synchronised manner.

NIA launches probe on attempted suicide attack in Sunjwan

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the primary counter-terrorist task force of India, has commenced an investigation into the Sunjwan suicide attack case. However, it is yet to be confirmed whether the case has been transferred to them officially or not.

As the investigation continues with the participation of different security agencies, police sources claimed that one absconder, Asif, is yet to be apprehended.

In the morning hours of April 22, two suicide attackers attempted to carry out the attack. However, they were stopped by Jammu and Kashmir Police and other paramilitary men. Both the assailants were slain and later three attackers were arrested while one was detained.

(With inputs from PTI)