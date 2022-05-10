Jammu & Kashmir: Charges Framed Against 8 Accused For Selling Pakistani MBBS Seats

A special court in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday framed charges against 8 accused, including Hurriyat leader Zaffar Akbar Bhat, in a case connected to selling Pakistani MBBS seats to Kashmiri students for huge payments. The charges were framed against the accused in the Court of Special Judge designated under the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The charger has been framed against the accused of committing offences under 13, 17, 18, 40 UA(P) Act r/w 420 IPC in case FIR No.05/2020 of P/S CIK/SIA. The names are as follows:

Mohammad Akbar Bhat Zaffar Akbar Bhat (Chairman Salvation Movement) S/O Ab. Jabbar R/O Usmania Colony Baghi-Mehtab Fatima Shah W/O Nisar Ahmad Shah R/O Palhalan Pattan A/P 172, Nundreshi Colony near Sham Lal Pump Bemina, Srinagar. Altaf Ahmad Bhat S/o Abdul Jabar Bhat A/P Pakistan Qazi Yasir S/O Late Nisar Ahmad Qazi R/O Qazi Mohalla, Reshi Bazar, Anantnag Mohammad Abdullah Shah S/O Ghulam Ahmad Shah R/O Kulpora Salkoot Kupwara. Sabzar Ahmad Sheikh S/O Bashir Ahmad Sheikh R/O Nowgam, Anantnag. Manzoor Ahmad Shah S/o Gh. Ahmad Shah R/o Kulpora Salkote Kupwara A/P Pakistan. Mohd Iqbal Mir S/O Ghulam Rasool Mir R/O Cheeni Chowk near Khwaja Mir Ali School Anantnag of Mahaz Azadi front.

While six accused in this case have already been arrested, two more accused Altaf Ahmad Bhat of Shakarpora Bagh-i-Mehtab in Srinagar, presently in Bahria town of Karachi in Pakistan, brother of accused Zafar Akbar Bhat; and Manzoor Ahmad Shah, of Kulpora Salkote in Kupwara, at present in Gulmohar Colony near High Court Rawalpindi in Pakistan, brother of accused Mohammad Abdullah Shah, could not be arrested as they are present in Pakistan.

"A huge amount of money was received in lieu of such admission from the parents of the students, and the money so earned was ploughed into supporting terrorism in J&K," read the FIR copy. The State Investigation Agency (SIA) searched the houses of accused persons during which documents and other material were seized which after analysis revealed that deposits in the accounts of accused persons were made on account of providing admission in the various technical and professional courses in Pakistan.

Pertinently, for more than two decades, Hurriyat members and other separatists earned a fortune by facilitating medical and engineering seats for influential families of J&K. Sources revealed that separatists were selling seats designated for orphans between Rs 10 lakh and 20 lakh each.