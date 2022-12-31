Jammu & Kashmir: Civilian Car Skidded Off In Kupwara; Vehicle Recovered By Army

The Indian Army on Saturday, December 31, recovered a car that had veered off the road and crashed into a drain near Listiyal in Kupwara, according to officials, reported ANI.

According to the officials, the mishap occurred at a spot where Army officials were unable to get access and recover the car. As a result, the Army team promptly enlisted the aid of the local community to recover the vehicle using ropes and other available resources.

"Early in the morning on December 30, a Tata Sumo belonging to Abdul Rashid Lone from Listiyal skidded off the road into a nala near Listiyal. On receiving a request for help from the Sarpanch and owner of the vehicle, a recovery team was immediately sent from Kalaroos COB," said an official statement from the Indian Army. More information in this case is still awaited.

The officials have further advised the locals to drive more cautiously while it is snowing.

Fresh snowfall in the upper reaches

From December 29 afternoon, it began snowing in the upper reaches and at numerous rural townships like Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipore. Fresh snowfall were also witnessed by tourist resorts of Gulmarg and Pahalgam, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Image: ANI