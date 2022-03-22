Jammu & Kashmir: Constable Killed In Srinagar Brief Encounter, Wreath-laying Ceremony Held

After a brief shootout ensued between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Soura area Srinagar, a constable named Amir Hussain tragically lost his life in the incident while protecting the nation. His wreath-laying ceremony was held earlier on Tuesday by the police personnel of the Union Territory (UT), which was attended by several people.

"In a brief encounter 1 terrorist and 1 jawan were injured. The jawan succumbed to injuries and attained martyrdom. Soon we will neutralise all three terrorists, they belong to the LeT group," informed IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar soon after the shootout.

Policeman & Terrorist Injured In Shootout In Srinagar; Cordon & Search Ops Underway

A number of terrorists have been targeting security forces in the Valley for the past several weeks. The security forces have bravely neutralised several terrorists who were wanted for executing targeted killings in the UT, many of them belonging to groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (Let) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) have been eliminated by the security forces.

A brief shootout had ensued between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. The shootout took place in Srinagar in central Kashmir, and Republic Media Network has learnt that the Srinagar Police were fired upon while they were doing a recce of the area following inputs about the presence of terrorists. As per reports, there were three terrorists who were involved in the shootout with the police. However, the Republic Media Network has also learnt that one of the terrorists has also received injuries but managed to escape the spot.

Image: Republic World/ANI