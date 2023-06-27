Jammu & Kashmir: Cop Injured As Encounter With Terrorists Breaks Out In Kulgam

A policeman was injured on Monday, June 26, evening after an encounter broke out between forces and terrorists in Hoowra village of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district. Terrorists have been trapped in the area as Jammu and Kashmir police officials cordoned off the entire area late Monday evening.

Terrorists fired on the advanced area of Jammu and Kashmir where police officials were conducting the search operation. The jawan who was injured has been shifted to a nearby medical facility.

#Encounter has started at Hoowra village of #Kulgam district. Police & Security Forces are on the job. One JKP personnel got injured. Operation in progress. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 26, 2023

Sources of Jammu and Kashmir Police told the Republic Media Network that there is a possibility of 2-3 terrorists being nabbed in the cordon. Terrorists were trying to take advantage of the darkness to escape from the area, however, officials have cordoned off the entire area.

11 terrorists gunned down in 2 weeks along LoC in Kupwara

It is pertinent to mention that Kashmir Police officials have neutralised 11 terrorists in the past two weeks along the Line of Control in Kupwara.

Earlier this month, a terrorist was killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists during a cordon and search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. The gunfight erupted in Dassal Mehari village area in Rajouri.

Based on a specific input, security forces launched a massive cordon and search operation in the forest belt of Rajouri district in J&K. The security forces managed to establish contact with terrorists and a gunfight broke out after midnight.