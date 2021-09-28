Jammu And Kashmir: CRPF Distributes Wheelchairs To Divyangs At Medical Camp In Budgam

At a medical camp held in Budgam on Monday, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) distributed foldable wheelchairs to 15 Divyangs. The 35 Battalion of the CRPF held a medical camp at Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Gogo in Budgam. The camp drew around 300 participants from the Budgam and Srinagar districts. The CRPF 35 Battalion's medical officials talked with the patients and provided free medicines. Doctors from Budgam's District Hospital also attended the camp to assess the victims.

The CRPF stated that it plans to reach out to those living in distant locations and provide medical assistance. "Camps like these also enhance the connection with people and go a long way in strengthening the bond between CRPF and the local populace," reads a CRPF statement. Locals praised the CRPF's efforts in organising the medical camp.

Free cutting, tailoring courses for women organised by Indian Army

Meanwhile, the Indian army has organised a 45-day free cutting and tailoring course for ladies living in remote areas of Larnoo Kokernag in South Kashmir's Anantnag district, which started on September 23. The 19 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) are holding free training to empower women and make them self-sufficient.

19 RR course in charge Caption Pankaj Sharma stated, "If we talk about the Larnoo, it is a far-flung and remote area where opportunities are few. People over here approached us for some development programme. Hence we took up the 45-day cutting and trailing programme. Under this programme, we are basically targeting poor people, and our aim is to get these girls to train so that they get further opportunities."

J&K Govt's 'SAATH' programme aims to build 35,000 jobs for rural women

Earlier this month, Manoj Sinha, the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir (J&KLt )'s Governor, launched 'SAATH,' a rural entrepreneurship development initiative for women in J&K's self-help groups (SHGs). "SAATH" is an initiative of the Jammu Kashmir Rural Livelihoods Mission (JKRLM) that aims to help rural women achieve economic independence and prosperity, according to a news release. Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, mission director of JKRLM, stated that the initiative will provide mentorship and hands-on support to women business owners of Self Help Groups from rural areas through exclusive capacity-building workshops and one-on-one training for upgrading their business ventures nationally and internationally.

Image: ANI