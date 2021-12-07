Jammu And Kashmir DGP Chairs High-level Meeting To Review Security For Railways

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the security of railways in the Union Territory. The meeting was held with the State Level Security committee at the Police Headquarters. Spl DG CID J&K R. R. Swain and Principal Chief Security Commissioner/IGP RPF Hqrs S. N. Pandey attended the meeting via video conference, whereas ADGP Railways J&K Sunil Kumar and Commandant RPF Ferozepur division Rajnish attended the meeting at the HQ.

Issues like joint security audit of vital installation, experimental running of glass top rail bogies, availability of X-ray baggage scanners for their optimum utilization, and action taken report on the installation of CCTV cameras were discussed in the meeting. The need for strengthening the manpower, deployment of dog squads and improving infrastructure for the officers and jawans of RPF and GRP were also discussed, as per reports.

Meanwhile, terrorists on Saturday had fired on a railway guard in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, and he escaped the attack unhurt. The guard was fired upon by terrorists near Panzgam in the Awantipora area of the south Kashmir district. The guard escaped unhurt, after which, the area was cordoned off and a hunt was launched to nab the perpetrators.

Jammu & Kashmir: security of 'vital developmental projects' beefed up

Jammu and Kashmir Police have strengthened security in areas that have a history of terror and violence. The decision has been taken in view of various terror groups, backed by Pakistan, trying to shift their base to the Jammu region after India intensified counter-terror operations in the Valley. Amid reports of terror groups targeting vital developmental projects in the Jammu region, especially in Chenab Valley and the Pir Panjal region, dedicated pickets of Indian security forces have been established in upper reaches to provide ‘deterrence’.

Top Jammu and Kashmir Police sources, while confirming this development, told Republic Media Network, “As a precautionary measure, we have strengthened the Special Operation Group in the area so that any untoward attempt from (any) adversary can be thwarted well within time”.

Earlier in September, DGP Dilbag Singh, while reviewing the security of the road tunnels in Jammu gave directions for beefing up security. DGP Singh emphasised the critical importance of maintaining a sustained close watch on the ground situation and real-time coordination and synergy between different security forces to foil the attempts of elements inimical to peace.