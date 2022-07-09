Jammu & Kashmir: Drone Recovered; Man Arrested After Police Lodge FIR In Rajouri

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on the evening of July 8 registered a First Information Report (FIR) in connection with the recovery of a drone from the forest area of Kalakote in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. One person has been arrested by the Police for violation of Government orders and creating security concerns in the area.

Rajouri Police in its statement said, “Police in Kalakote police station of Rajouri district have arrested a photographer for using a drone in violation of Government order and creating a security concern in the area.''

The statement added that on July 8, reliable information was received at Kalakote police station that a drone-like object was flying at Potha near Kesar Gaala, Kalakote and it flew towards the forest area. Due to this, a panic-like situation emerged in the area and people in the close vicinity of the Potha area were scared.

“Keeping present security scenario into consideration and acting very swiftly, police teams of Police Station Kalakote led by SHO Deepak Pathania and assisted by PSI Amit Radhay and PSI Anis Choudhry searched different locations,” the statement further added.

During the investigation, it was established that baraat of son Kulwant Singh, son of Swari Koteranka resident Babu Ram, was moving from Swari to Daali. On reaching Potha, a videographer namely Rahul Sharma son of Sudesh Sharma resident of Lower Paloura, Jammu who was accompanying the baraat flew the drone for taking shots and then moved on.

After hectic efforts, a police team arrested the erring videographer and seized the drone as Rajouri District Magistrate had already banned the flying of drones in Rajouri through an order in June 2021. In this connection, a case under 61/22 U/S, Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Kalakote Police Station.

It is pertinent to mention that all districts of Jammu and Kashmir have issued restrictions on the operations of drones after the drone attack on the Indian Air Force Station in the Satwari area of Jammu on June 27 last year.

