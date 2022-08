In a tragic development, a dumper that was on its way to Kishtwar got washed away as it fell into the Chenab river. The dumper cannot be traced due to the heavy flow of the river Chenab in Jammu and Kashmir.

One person has been reported dead so far as his body was pulled out of the river by the J&K police. Relief and rescue operations are now on.

This is developing story and more details are awaited.

Image: