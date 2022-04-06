Jammu & Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out In Awantipora; 2 Terrorists Gunned Down

Two terrorists have been gunned down in an encounter with security forces in the Tral area of Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, both the terrorists were involved in several terror crimes in Srinagar city including the recent killing of Sarpanch ( Sameer Ahmad) in Khanmoh, Srinagar, said IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

Earlier, the police had announced that "One terrorist has been killed in the encounter. Operation in progress," police said on Wednesday.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, an encounter broke out in the Tral area of Awantipora between terrorists and security forces. The latest information available has revealed that the terrorists belonged to AGuH and LeT. The names of the AGuH terrorist has been identified as Safat Muzzaffar Sofi who was killed in Muavia and Umer Teli of Talha killed in Tral encounter belonged to LeT.

"An encounter breaks out in the Tral area of Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details awaited," Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

Security forces cracking down on terrorism in Kashmir

Security forces are cracking down on terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. On Monday, a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist was arrested by security forces in the Baramulla district. Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama Police, along with 55 Rashtriya Rifles and 182/183 battalion Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), apprehended 3 terrorist associates of the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) on Friday.

In addition to that on Friday, a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was killed in an encounter between the terrorists and security forces in the Turkwangam village of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the Indian Army cordoned off an area and initiated a search operation in Turkwangam village of Shopian in south Kashmir. According to the police officials, there was an input about the presence of the two terrorists in Turkwangam village. The security forces accordingly launched an operation in the area on Thursday, officials said.