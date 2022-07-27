Jammu & Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out In Kulgam's Brayihard Kathpora; Search Ops Underway

On Wednesday, an encounter between terrorists and security forces broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, informed a police official.

Following a piece of information about the presence of terrorists in the area, the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation at Brayihard Kathpora in Kulgam, he added. The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the security forces, who retaliated. No casualties have so far been reported so far and the operation is currently underway, the official said.

Taking to Twitter, Kashmir Zone police informed about the encounter, and the police and Army are carrying out the operation.

#Encounter has started at Brayihard Kathpora area of #Kulgam. Police and Army on the job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) July 26, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that MoS Home Nityanand Rai stated official government data and stated there has been a substantial decline in terrorist attacks from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021 in Jammu and Kashmir. A total of 229 terrorist attacks were reported in 2021; 244 in 2020; 255 in 2019; and 417 in 2018. From August 5, 2019, to 9th July 2022, 128 security force personnel and 118 civilians have been killed by terrorists in J&K. Out of 118 civilians killed, 5 were Kashmiri Pandits and 16 belonged to other Hindu/Sikh communities.

LeT terror network busted in Jammu; 7 held, arms and ammunition seized

Earlier this week, Jammu and Kashmir Police busted a Lashkar-e-Taiba terror network and seven members of the outfit were arrested in Jammu and Rajouri districts. Police said that most of the terror cases in the Jammu region have been solved with the unmasking of three LeT modules in two districts.

"We have busted three terror modules of LeT which were running on instructions from across the border. Seven members of the terror network have been arrested. This has given a setback to the LeT in Jammu," Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu division, said.

A huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosives were also recovered. One module was busted in the Jammu district and three LeT members were arrested. Two modules were busted in Rajouri and four LeT members were arrested. Jammu's LeT module was running for over two years in the Khatika Talab area. It was involved in the collection and ferrying of weapons and explosives being dropped via drones from the Pakistani side along the International Border, he said.

(Image: PTI/UNSPLASH)