Jammu And Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out In Kulgam's Rampora Area; 2 Terrorists Trapped

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Rampora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday, police said. According to sources, two terrorists are trapped.

Security forces, including police, have launched a cordon and search operation following information about the presence of terrorists there. The search operation later turned into an encounter when the terrorists fired at the security forces.

#Encounter has started at #Rampora area of #Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) July 23, 2022

On Sunday, July 17, a CRPF officer was killed in a terrorist attack in the Pulwama district. The terrorists fired at a checkpoint manned by police and CRPF at the Gangoo crossing area. In the attack, CRPF ASI Vinod Kumar was critically injured. He was taken to hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.

LeT terror network busted in Jammu; 7 held, arms and ammunition seized

Earlier this week, Jammu and Kashmir Police busted a Lashkar-e-Taiba terror network and seven members of the outfit were arrested in Jammu and Rajouri districts. Police said that most of the terror cases in the Jammu region have been solved with the unmasking of three LeT modules in two districts.

"We have busted three terror modules of LeT which were running on instructions from across the border. Seven members of the terror network have been arrested. This has given a setback to the LeT in Jammu," Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu division, said.

A huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosives were also recovered. One module was busted in the Jammu district and three LeT members were arrested. Two modules were busted in Rajouri and four LeT members were arrested.

Jammu's LeT module was running for over two years in the Khatika Talab area. It was involved in the collection and ferrying of weapons and explosives being dropped via drones from the Pakistani side along the International Border, he said.