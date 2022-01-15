Jammu And Kashmir Extends COVID Curbs Amid Surging Cases; Night & Weekend Curfews Imposed

As Jammu and Kashmir continue to witness record daily surges in COVID-19 cases over the past few days, the J&K Government has issued a fresh set of guidelines retaining the already issued restrictions including night curfew across the union territory. The decision to this effect was taken by the State Executive Committee (SEC) after holding a detailed review of the current COVID situation and was chaired by the Chief Secretary and many other administrative officials on Friday.

As a part of the new order, it was observed that there is a need for additional guidelines besides the existing containment measures in all the districts in view of an uneven trend observed in daily coronavirus cases with a rising positivity rate. As regards, enforcement of COVID Appropriate Behavior (CAB) remains critical in determining the additional guidelines, therefore, a zero-tolerance policy will be adopted to non-compliance of Covid Appropriate Behavior.

Apart from that, inspection teams of district officers will check the imposition of the provided measures with due responsibility. Meanwhile, directions have also been given to administrative officials to closely monitor the proper implementation of COVID-19 guidelines.

Covid-19 measures in J&K will continue to remain in force in further orders

As a part of the order issued by the Jammu and Kashmir government, the following measures including a limited number of people permitted for outdoor/indoor gathering has been kept to 25 followed by gathering of up to 25 vaccinated people in banquet halls or 25% of the authorised capacity In open spaces. Cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, restaurants, clubs, gyms, and swimming pools will be permitted to function at 25% of authorised capacity.

Apart from that, educational institutes have been permitted online mediums of teaching, while only vaccinated staff members can attend institutions for administrative purposes. Notably, night curfews will continue to remain in force in all the districts starting from 9 PM till 6 AM. There will be a complete restriction on non-essential movement. Also, weekend lockdown will continue to remain in force with complete restrictions on non-essential movement.

The J&K government has also issued certain guidelines for passengers arriving into the union territory which states that asymptomatic patients don't need to undergo RT-PCR or rapid antigen COVID-19 test on arrival if they have an equivalent final certificate of COVID-19 vaccinations or a valid RT-PCR COVID negative report taken within 72 hours. However, testing will be conducted on symptomatic incoming passengers by air/rail/road.

Also, the interstate movement of passengers will be permitted on the basis of a fully vaccinated certificate or test reports not 72 hours late.

Image: PTI/Pixabay