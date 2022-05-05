Jammu & Kashmir: Final Report By Delimitation Committee Accessed; Know Details

Hours after the three-member Delimitation Commission put their signatures, Republic accessed the report pertaining to the restructuring of the constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, May 5. In the submitted report that the Commission headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai framed in over 2 years, Jammu and Kashmir have been shown as a single Union Territory.

5 Parliamentary constituencies

With Ladakh being excluded, the Parliament constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir have come down to five, namely- Baramulla, Srinagar, Anantnag-Rajouri, Udhampur and Jammu. None of the five seats has been reserved for Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe, as per the final report.

Assembly seats increased to 90

As far as the state Assembly is concerned, the Commission in the report has suggested increasing the number of seats in both Jammu and Kashmir. In Jammu, the addition of 6 new seats has been recommended, taking the total number of seats from 37 to 43. Similarly in Kashmir, an addition of 1 seat has been recommended, whereafter the total number of seats has been raised from 46 to 47.

The new seats in Jammu have been carved out from Rajouri, Doda, Udhampur, Kishtwar, Kathua and Samba districts. In Kashmir, the new seats have been carved out from the Kupwara district. In total, the 90 constituencies have been spread across 20 constituencies- namely, Kupwara (6), Baramulla (7), Bandipora (3), Ganderbal (2), Srinagar (8), Budgam (5), Pulwama (4), Shopian (2), Kulgam (3), Anantnag (7), Kishtwar (3), Doda (3), Ramban (2), Reasi (3) Udhampur (4), Kathua (6) Samba (3), Jammu (11), Rajouri (3), Poonch (3).

For the first time, seven seats have been proposed for Scheduled caste and nine seats have been proposed for Scheduled Tribes.

Delimitation Commission

The redrawing of electoral constituencies was necessitated after Jammu and Kashmir were split into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019, with the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state. In March 2020, the Delimitation Commission was formed under retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai. The Commission had Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and the state election commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir as its ex-officio member. The Commission was given a year's time to submit the report, but was given two extensions- one in March 2021 for a year, and then in February 2022 for 2 months.

On 14 March 2022, the draft report was submitted, inviting objections and suggestions in relation to the aforesaid proposals by 21 March 2022. The Commission also issued a public notice on 25 March 2022, specifying the places and dates of its public sittings to consider all objections and suggestions. The Commission held public sittings on 4 April 2022, at Jammu and on 5 April 2022, at Srinagar and heard the members of the public and afforded them full opportunity of making oral and written submissions, in addition to the written representations already sent, if any, to the Commission.

Thereafter, the final report was signed on May 5, a day before the end of the deadline. The Delimitation Commission's report will pave way for elections in the region. Elections were last held in 2018.