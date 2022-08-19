Jammu And Kashmir: Forces Arrest 2 Terrorists In Handwara; Arms And Ammunition Recovered

The Jammu and Kashmir Police informed that based on leads developed during the arrest of three terrorists on August 4 from Handwara, they apprehended two more terrorists from the same region on August 19.

Notably, according to police, the joint parties of Police, Army 21 RR and 92 Bn CRPF had apprehended three hybrid terrorists with arms and ammunition in Handwara on August 4. A case regarding the same was also registered at the Handwara police station.

Inputs lead forces to two more terrorists

The police further informed that based on the investigation conducted, acting on the leads given by the terrorists arrested earlier, two more names emerged who were also a part of the conspiracy to carry out terrorist acts. They were identified as Aijaz Ahmad Bhat and Naseer Ahmad Mir. They were also arrested and based on the information provided by them, arms and ammunition were also recovered by a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir police, Army 21RR and 92 Bn CRPF, the official informed.

The statement mentioned that the recovery made included two Pistols, four pistol magazines and 58 pistol rounds, and six grenades. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Police apprehend two drug peddlers with charas-like substance

Earlier on August 17, during regular patrolling, the Jammu and Kashmir police arrested two drug peddlers in Pandithpora village from Handwara and also recovered narcotics from their possession. The police stated that the two people were nabbed after they were trying to evade the police in a suspicious manner. Around 106 grams of Charas-like material were recovered from them.

