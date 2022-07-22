Jammu & Kashmir Govt Mulling Holding Local Bodies Bypolls For Vacant Seats This Year

In a massive development, the Jammu and Kashmir administration is mulling holding local bodies by-elections for vacant seats in various civic bodies. Notably, many urban local bodies, Panchayat and District Development Council (DDC) seats have fallen vacant in J&K, especially in the Kashmir valley.

On Thursday, State Election Commissioner (SEC), KK Sharma held a meeting with Principal Secretary Housing and Urban Development Department (H&UDD), Dheeraj Gupta in Srinagar, wherein threadbare discussions on the composition of municipal bodies had taken place. H&UDD had also discussed the modalities of setting up the transition for the conduct of elections and by-elections to the Urban Local Bodies as and when required through SEC.

Notably, the tenure of Panchayat and Urban Local Bodies in J&K will be ending in December 2023 as elections were held previously in December 2018 while DDC elections were held for the first time in 2020. It is pertinent to mention here that currently, J&K is under the administration of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha after the dissolution of the state Assembly in November 2018.

Jammu & Kashmir to witness assembly elections soon?

The Election Commission of India despatched over 14,500 VVPATs to Jammu and Kashmir, indicating that Assembly elections may be held there shortly. According to sources, on July 25 and 27, the EC will instruct the Deputy Commissioners of each of the UT's 20 districts on how to utilise electronic voting machines. Additionally, according to sources, the poll body has mandated a special revision of the electoral rolls by October 31, 2022. The two-year delimitation procedure was also completed in May.

In accordance with the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, the strength of the J&K Assembly has increased from 83 to 90, with Jammu getting six new seats while Kashmir, which has traditionally garnered the lion's share of seats, bagged only one extra seat. Thus, Jammu and Kashmir will have 43 and 47 seats respectively. On the other hand, 9 and 7 seats have been reserved for STs and SCs respectively.

Notably, a hung Assembly occurred from the 2014 November–December Assembly election in J&K. PDP had 28, BJP had 25, NC had 15, and Congress had 12 seats in the 87-member House. After PDP and BJP formed a post-election alliance, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, the founder of PDP, assumed control as CM on March 1. On April 4, 2016, Mehbooba Mufti, his daughter and the head of the PDP, took office as the CM following his tragic death in January 2016.

However, after she resigned on June 19, 2018, as BJP left the alliance, the region experienced one more political turmoil. On November 21, 2018, the PDP, NC, and Congress decided to work together to create a government, and the governor abruptly dissolved the state Assembly. Elections were further postponed by the repeal of Article 370 and the loss of statehood in August 2019.