Jammu & Kashmir Govt Terminates Five Employees With Alleged Terror Links

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday terminated five employees for having links with terrorist groups and working for them under the garb of being government employees in the Union Territory.

Tawseef Ahmed Mir, J&K Police Constable, who was actively working for terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and had even tried to kill two of his police colleague, is among 5 government employees, who were sacked by the administration today. Sources said that the designated committee in J&K for scrutinising and recommending cases under article 311 (2) (c) of the constitution of India has recommended termination of these 5 employees from service for having terror links and working as overground workers (OGW).

Tawseef Ahmad, (Police Constable, District Pulwama)

It is learnt that Tawseef’s father was a terrorist in the Al-Jihad outfit and was killed during an encounter in 1997. Tawseef subsequently joined the police force but covertly worked for the terror outfit Hizb Ul Mujahideen. Over the years, he became close to several terror commanders of the outfit. He also provided logistics to 5 terrorists in the Shopian district. It is also learnt that in June 2017, Tawseef along with terror associates tried to kill an SPO. The SPO survived. However, Tawheed undeterred and unfazed tried to kill another police constable in Shopian.

When both the attempts failed, Tawseef began recruiting youth for the terror outfit. When his activity became known, an FIR under the public safety act was filed against him at Shopian Police station. Although he was suspended from the service in July 2017, he was not dismissed. Considering Tawseef a grave threat to national security, the government has decided to terminate him from service.

Ghulam Hassan Parray, (Computer Operator) Srinagar

It appears from the investigation that Ghulam Hassan was appointed a government job with the blessing of Syed Ali Shah Geelani. An active member of Jamat-e-Islami (JeI), Ghulam Hassan was booked in 2009 by the police for organizing a violent protest in Parimpora.

It is learnt that Ghulam Hassan was tasked by the separatist groups to motivate youth to join terror ranks. When the Islamic State (IS) tried to create a façade unit in J&K, Ghulam Hassan covertly began spreading the propaganda and became the mouthpiece of the so-called IS in J&K. It is also learnt that Ghulam had motivated one youth Mughees Ahmed to join terror ranks. Mughees was later killed in an encounter. He used the cover of government employees to carry out terror activities.

Arshid Ahmad Das, (Teacher) Awantipora

Despite being a teacher, Arshid Ahmad was actively involved in JeI activities. He is learnt to be close to terror outfit Hizb-Ul Mujahideen and support its terrorist activities under the guise of a teacher. He had also organized a mob for stone-pelting CRPF personnel in Awantipora. It is learnt that Arshid is also involved in raising funds for JeI and other terror activities.

Shahid Hussain Rather, (Police Constable) Baramulla

Shahid was initially appointed as SPO in 2005 and for the first time, his terror activities became known way back in 2009. His services were disengaged. Nevertheless, he was again hired in 2011 as SPO and subsequently got promoted to a constable in 2013. It learnt that Shahid while working as a police constable took advantage of the cover and started transporting arms to terrorists operating across the Kashmir valley.

Shahid's ties became public in June 2021 when he and two of his associates travelling in a swift car were intercepted in Uri and 10 hand grenades, two Chinese pistols and drugs were recovered from them. He was arrested and subsequent interrogation led to the arrest of seven more persons and the recovery of a large cache of ammunition.

Sharafat Ali Khan, (Nursing Orderly, Health Department) Kupwara

Sharafat Khan was initially appointed as SPO in J&K Police in 1998 and subsequently found his way into the health department. Nothing is known about the background of his appointment in the nursing home. Using the cover of a government employee, Sharafat Khan began working for various terror outfits and even got involved in the circulation of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN).

During the arrest of an FICN cartel and subsequent investigation, Sharafat's name surfaced for the first time. He figures in the FIR filed in police station Kupwara. However, his deep links to terror outfits became known when he was arrested along with police constable Shahid in June 2021 in Baramulla. He, too, has been terminated from the service on March 30.

Sources said in the interest of the security of the country, the committee has recommended the dismissal of the above employees from service in terms of Article 311 (2) (C) of the constitution of India.