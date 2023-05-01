Jammu and Kashmir: GST collections show remarkable growth rate says official

The GST collections in Jammu and Kashmir stood at Rs 917.85 crore in April, marking a growth rate of 30.73 per cent compared to the first month of the last financial year, an official said on Monday.

The growth in SGST has been one of the highest in the country at 44.51 per cent over the same period last year, the official said, quoting the data released by the Union Ministry of Finance.

Similarly, IGST settlement showed a growth of 22 per cent in comparison to last financial year, the official said.

"The GST collections for the month of April this year are the highest ever recorded by the State Taxes Department since GST implementation. The total collections for the month of April 2023 touched Rs 917.85 crores, showing an increase of Rs 215.77 crores over last year April collections," the official said.

He said the SGST cash collections have been rising in recent months significantly with April this year making national headlines with the record growth in J and K since inception of GST as the figures speak more than volumes.

The department has also increased the tax base from 1.17 lakhs in the year 2021-22 to 1.34 lakhs in the financial year 2022-23, the official said. He said around 25,982 new registrations were granted in the year 2022-23.

“The trend in increased revenue collections from the past one year by State Taxes Department is due to the myriad of steps taken by the department, which resulted in improvement in the compliance behaviour by the taxpayers and proactive support provided to taxpayers by the department for making the compliances under Goods and Services Tax easier and smoother,” the official said.

At the same the department has been vigilant on taking actions against defaulters identified through various IT tools like BIFA, GST Prime, GST BO portal and as well as through human intelligence, the official said.

He said 8,800 cancellations have also been done in the financial year 2022-23.

“Honest taxpayers have also been facilitated and rewarded under the initiative taken by the department in tax awareness programme ‘KAR-TAVYA’ which was launched recently by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.”