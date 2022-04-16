Jammu & Kashmir: Indian Soldier Martyred During Ongoing Anti-Terror Operation In Anantnag

Amid tensions in Jammu and Kashmir rising over targeted killings in the region, an encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on April 16. According to sources, an Indian soldier has succumbed to injuries and attained martyrdom in the Jammu and Kashmir encounter. The army jawan was strategically injured during the ongoing operation and later succumbed to his injuries.

Republic TV's sources have informed that the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Anantnag district after getting specific input about the presence of militants in the area and in South Kashmir. There have been reports that two terrorists are also trapped in the area. The hiding militants were firing at the security forces, who retaliated.

This comes at a time when Indian Army forces continue with their crackdown to end terror in the Union Territory. The forces are conducting back-to-back anti-terror operations in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorists, on the other hand, are once again targeting the Kashmiri Pandits, which continues to be a big worry for the government.

BJP Sarpanch shot dead in North Kashmir

On Friday, in yet another instance of targeted killing in J&K, Sarpanch Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo was shot dead by militants in North Kashmir's Goushbugh Pattan region of Baramulla district on April 15. The BJP member and Sarpanch was reportedly shot near his home in an apple orchard and was rushed to a hospital. The identity of the militants is still unknown, however, it has been added to the list of killings that jolted the Union Territory this month.

Following his killing, the Kashmir Zone Police took to Twitter and informed in a post that Bangroo was an independent Sarpanch from Baramulla’s Goshbugh area of Pattan. The police has cordoned off the area and has commenced a search operation to track the militants involved.

The 'Kashmir Freedom Fighters' group has claimed responsibility of the killing. The letter released by the terrorist group mentions that its cadre shot dead Sarpanch Manzoor Bangroo. The terrorists have also claimed that Bangroo was a "BJP Sarpanch", though the saffron party has categorically stated that he was an independent Sarpanch working for development on his own.

Image: Republic World