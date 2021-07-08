Jammu & Kashmir: Infiltration Bid Foiled As Forces Gun Down One Pakistani Terrorist

A Pakistani terrorist was eliminated by security forces after he attempted an infiltration bid. According to sources, the terrorist was tasked to carry out a major terror attack in Jammu on Thursday. This comes in the view of death anniversary of former Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani who was killed by security forces on July 8, 2016. In addition, the attempted infiltration bid also comes even as the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan is in effect.

First attempt of infiltration from Pakistan after ceasefire agreement

According to defence spokesman, the infiltration attempt took place on Thursday morning when security forces spotted some movement in the Nowshera Sector of Rajouri. The movement was spotted as security forces employed an integrated surveillance grid. Soon, a fierce gunfight ensued and the terrorist was killed. Forces have also recovered an AK 47 rifle, four magazines and two hand grenades. In addition, the body of the terrorist has also been recovered, the spokesperson added. Two soldiers were also injured in the gunfight and they have been hospitalised, he added.

The infiltration bid is being seen as a part of a bigger plan by Pakistan to destabilise and affect the ongoing democractic process in Jammu and Kashmir. The infiltration attempt and a possible attack was thwarted days after the recent all-party meeting that was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the poltical leaders in Jammu and Kashmir. Moreover, the Union Territory has also been on a alert after the recent Jammu drone attack that took place on a airbase. Drone sightings have significantly increased in the Jammu area and forces continue to remain alert.

Forces eliminate 5 terrorists in 24 hours

Meanwhile, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have killed five terrorists in a span of 24 hours. On Wednesday, one of the top and oldest commander of Hizbul Mujahideen was gunned down by the security forces in Handwara. IGP Jammu and Kashmir informed that Mehrazuddin Halwai was involved in several terror crimes in the valley. The forces had recovered one AK-47 rifle and four magazines. Halwai was categorised as an 'A++ terrorist', therefore the operation was seen as a major victory for the forces.

On Thursday, forces have eliminated four terrorists in Kulgam and Pulwama. The anti-terror operations started in the Puchal area of Pulwama on Wednesday night. In addition, another operation started in Kulgam's Zodar area on Thursday morning. Two terrorists have been neutralised in Kulgam while another two have been killed in Pulwama. According to reports, both encounters are over and forces have retrieved the bodies of the terrorists from the encounter sites. The operation was launched after the forces received a specific lead about the presence of terrorists. The Pulwama operation was launched on Wednesday and as per reports, family members were called to make an appeal to the terrorists to surrender.

However, the terrorists refused to surrender and come out. Instead, they opened fire on the security forces, thereby leading to an encounter. A heavy gunfight ensued in Pulwama following which both terrorists were killed and bodies were recovered. Similarly in Kulgam, a movement of terrorists was spotted in an area. Therefore, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and one personnel from the Rashtriya Rifles (RR) coordinated and launched an operation. The encounter began and two terrorists from the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed. One terrorist was active since last year while the other had been active since the last six months.