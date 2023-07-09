Jammu & Kashmir L-G Calls Urgent Meet On National Highway Breakdown; Amarnath Yatra Halted

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha, on July 9 held an urgent meeting on the prevailing scenario of the National Highway amid heavy rainfall and flash floods that have caused havoc. Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to L-G Sinha today evening to enquire about the situation and Amarnath Yatra which was halted for more than two days.

During the meeting chaired by L-G Sinha, several decisions were made regarding the current situation. It was decided that there would be no Yatra permitted from Bhagwati Nagar Base Camp in Jammu tomorrow, July 10. Additionally, there will be suspension of traffic on NH-44 on Monday (July 10). In order to facilitate the journey from Jammu to Srinagar and vice-versa, Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) are advised to take the Mughal Road route.

Officials informed Republic Media Network that L-G Sinha chaired a virtual meeting today late evening and the agenda of the meeting was the situation on the National Highway as it has been hit badly in last two days- majorly in Panthyal and Seri where a portion of the National Highway Road has been washed away.

Earlier, Project Director NHAI Purshottam Kumar along with Mohita Sharma, SSP Ramban, and Rohit Baskotra, SSP National Highway, visited the spot to access the damage caused to the highway and instructions were passed for immediate restoration of the important stretch.

Jammu and Kashmir Administration on Sunday said, ''As the weather showed significant improvement on Sunday, a batch of 6491 yatris performed darshan at Holy cave, today. Among the yatris who paid obeisance at the cave included 4700 males, 1456 females, 213 children, 116 Sadhus and 06 Sadvis. 93,929 pilgrims performed darshan at Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine till today.”