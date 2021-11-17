Jammu & Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha Vows No Terrorism Will Be Seen After Two Years

In a big statement, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that there would be no terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir after two years. J&K LG Manoj Sinha said the same while addressing top business houses in Jammu.

“There is apprehension regarding Law and order situation for some people. The situation has changed. Some people are trying. But I want to assure you that after two years, terrorism will be nowhere to be seen in Jammu and Kashmir,“ Sinha said.

Security forces' crackdown on terror in J&K

This statement comes in the backdrop of heightened activities across the Union Territory and the crackdown by security forces. Police have arrested three terror associates of Jaish E Mohammad from Jammu with cash of more than 42 lakhs; they were working to collect funds for terror activities. While in Kashmir, four terrorists including the Deputy Chief of Lashkar‘s face The Resistance Front has been gunned down by security forces in twin encounters in South Kashmir‘s Kulgam district.

On Monday, ADGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh reviewed the present security scenario in both the districts in which Intelligence agencies apprised about the present security scenario in the border districts.

“ADGP Jammu Zone emphasized the collective measures to tackle security situation and subversive acts by the terrorists and their masters across the border. He added that Pak sponsored elements are time and again making attempts to damage the growing peaceful atmosphere here to disturb normal public life and said that these evil attempts would be dealt with fortitude and stressed for enhanced security measures and proactive CT operations to neutralize the terrorists present in both districts,” Police in a statement said.

It further added that officers were directed to keep close surveillance over the activities of OGWs, mischief mongers, and miscreants so that law & order is maintained at all cost. ADG emphasised being vigilant on the border to prevent infiltration attempts and reactivation of Border police posts was another point emphasised upon.

SKUAST role in J&K

Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Science and Technology (SKUAST) will play a vital role in enhancing the quality of life of farmers in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha said while chairing a 19th council meeting on November 13. The programmes of the varsity and extension of the activities contributing to the government's efforts in increasing the farmers' income, access to appropriate technology, training networks required to transform agriculture and allied sectors in the union territory, he said while speaking at the Raj Bhavan.

(Image: PTI)