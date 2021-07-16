Kashmir Diary - LG Admin Cracks Down On Government Employees Involved In Terror Activities

In a major development on July 10, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ordered the termination of 11 government employees, including the two sons of the chief of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen Syed Salahudeen for their alleged involvement in anti-national and terrorist activities.

Syed Shakeel Yousuf was working as a medical assistant at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, SKIMS Soura, Srinagar when Syed Shahid Yousuf was with the Agriculture Department.

In 2017 October, Syed Shahid was arrested by the National Investigation Agency and in August 2018, Syed Shakeel was arrested for receiving funding. If sources with the general administration department are to be believed, both sons of Syed Salahudeen have been appointed illegally and even his other two sons that include Abdul Wahid, a doctor with Government Medical College in Srinagar. Sources say, Wahid got his admission at a private medical college in the Jammu region but later migrated to Srinagar with the help of the then government.

Syed Majid Yousuf (another son of HM Supremo) whose appointment too is in question. As per sources, he was appointed to the Entrepreneurship Development Institute (EDI) after violating all norms. All these appointments took place during the PDP rule in the then state of J&K.

However, for LG Manoj Sinha, it doesn't matter who is whose son. What matters to him is who is doing what and how is their behaviour. LG Sinha had said, "Taking action according to the constitution is his duty and the decision was taken in the interest of the nation as per the Constitutional Provision. Although the dismissal from the service of the duo (Shakeel and Shahid) came along with that of 9 other government employees, including two cops, with links to terror funding and other terror support activities."

In a first of its kind move, on May 2, 2021, LG Sinha had dismissed Idrees Jan, a teacher of north Kashmir's Kupwara and other two employees, in the interest of the security of the state. These employees were dismissed under Article 311 of the Indian Constitution under which no inquiry is held and dismissed employees can only approach a High Court for relief. It all began in June 2017, when NIA carried out raids at 22 locations of separatists in Kashmir Valley and New Delhi over alleged Pakistan funding. The raids were conducted under the direct command of the PM Modi-led NDA government at the Centre. On July 24, 2017, the NIA arrested seven Kashmiri separatist leaders, including Naeem Khan, in relation to the funding case.

Besides Naeem Khan, other arrested individuals include Hurriyat leader Altaf Ahmed Shah (also known as Altaf Fantoosh/ Syed Ali Shah Geelanis son-in-law), Pir Saif-ul-la, Ayaz Akbar Mehraj-ud-din Kalwal and Shahid-ul-Islam. All of them were shifted to New Delhi and have been behind bars (Tihar Jail) since then. The NIA also took the custody of the chief of Duktaran-e-Milat Asiya Andrabi (a close aide of Syed Salahuddin) and another Hurriyat leader Shabir Shah who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate. As per ED, Shah would generate funds from Pakistan and other countries to carry out unrest in the Valley.

Meanwhile, the investigating agency also arrested Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Ahmad Watali as one of the main suspects in the alleged terror-funding case. Watali was one of the main hawala conduits who used to generate and receive funds from Pakistani ISI and the UAE.

In April 2019, in order to make the separatist camp completely inactive, NIA arrested Chief of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Yasin Malik, and also Masarat Alam, (a close aide of Hurriyat hawk Syed Ali Shah Geelani) According to NIA, Masarat Alam has revealed that Pakistan-based agents would route the funds through hawala operators into the accounts of Syed Ali Shah Geelani (one of the beneficiaries of hawala funds). During interrogation, Alam further had revealed that there were rifts in the Hurriyat Conference regarding the collection and use of hawala funds. In June 2020, Syed Ali Shah Geelani quit Hurriyat Conference after he spoke of financial irregularities within the amalgam. Meanwhile, Yasin Malik had revealed that he was instrumental in bringing together Hurriyat Conference (G and M) and formed the Joint Resistance Leadership that spearheaded 5 months-long violent agitations in 2016.

Another blow the supporters of separatists received was on September 2, 2019, when the five-year ban was imposed on Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu and Kashmir, by the Centre for the outfit's active support to terror and secessionist activities. While submitting an affidavit before the tribunal, then Inspector General of Jammu and Kashmir Police, (Kashmir Zone) S. P. Pani had stated JeI (J-K) is patronising banned terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahedeen and that both of them (JeI and HM) were engaged in increasing their influence through various means, including a merger of smaller terrorist groups with it.

Simultaneously, the PM Modi-led government, through security agencies, tightens its grip around terrorists. Since 2017, anti-terror operations against terrorists have been launched in huge numbers. As per the unofficial data, during anti-terror operations, more than 800 terrorists (locals and Pakistani terrorists) including a couple of dozen commanders were eliminated since then, and the security forces see the killings of terrorists as a major achievement in building peace on the ground and a setback to terror ranks. Some political pundits here also believe that the Modi-led NDA government has kept its promise of eliminating terrorism in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The security agencies believe that to wipe out the terror nexus, it's important to target those who visibly are serving the government but in practice are involved in terror funding and sabotage. The dismissal of 11 government employees is to be seen in this backdrop. However, if sources are to be believed there may be some more dismissals and exposes in the coming days.

