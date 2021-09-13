Jammu And Kashmir LG Says Govt Making Continuous Efforts To Create Employment

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday that attempts are being made by the Union Territory administration to create a variety of options for education, job, healthcare, and security. He was delivering a speech at the 'Kashmir Young Leadership Awards' event in Srinagar, where he was presenting awards to young leaders. The Lieutenant Governor spoke at the event and praised the young achievers who earned awards for their great efforts in several sectors.

"During the course of my regular interactions with the youth, I have understood that the youth of J-K have five important concerns: first, they should get jobs according to their qualifications; secondly, they should get ample amount of opportunities to become entrepreneurs; third, access to modern education in consonance with market requirements and dynamically changing skillsets; fourth, implementation of good governance practices and elimination of corruption and their fifth concern is to have the opportunity to lead a healthy, peaceful, and secure life," Sinha said.

J-K administration makes continuous efforts: Manoj Sinha

The Lt Governor assured that ongoing efforts are being made across all sectors to create a lot of opportunities in education, employment, healthcare, and security. "Jammu and Kashmir have a total 1.25 crore population, if you see the data about government jobs, more than 4 lakh people are in government service here and approximately 1 lakh people are daily wagers," he underlined. "If we compare this with other states of the country which has more population than us even they don't have this much employment," he added.

BJP's youth wing in J&K

Meanwhile, The Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the BJP's youth wing, launched the 'Yuva Sampark Abhiyan' (youth contact campaign) on Sunday to rally support for the party ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections.

According to a BJP spokeswoman, the campaign began at Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district. He stated that over 350 BJP workers, including 190 block presidents and 20 district presidents and their general secretaries, attended the meeting, which was addressed by Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina and BJYM national secretary Rohit Chahal, among others.

Image: PTI/ANI