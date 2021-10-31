Jammu and Kashmir logs 95 fresh Covid cases

Srinagar, Oct 31 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 95 fresh Covid cases, taking the infection tally to 3,32,249 while no fresh death due to the virus was reported from the Union Territory in the 24 hours ending at 5 pm on Sunday, officials said.

Out of the 95 fresh cases, six were from the Jammu division and 89 from the Kashmir division, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 49 cases followed by 10 cases each in Baramulla and Budgam districts.

There are 902 active cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recovered patients was 3,26,915, the officials said.

The death toll in the Union Territory remained at 4,432 as no fresh fatality was reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said there were 49 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory as no fresh case was reported since Saturday evening. PTI SSB SNE SNE

