Jammu & Kashmir: Massive Crackdown On Terror In UT; 4 Terrorists Killed In Last 24 Hours

A massive anti-terrorism operation is taking place in Jammu and Kashmir days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened a high-level meeting in the national capital to review the security situation in the Union Territory. The Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir police have neutralised four terrorists in the last 24 hours in a joint operation.

AK-56, grenades and a huge amount of ammunition have also been recovered from the terrorists. Out of the four terrorists, three were from Pakistan while the identity of one is being ascertained.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has held two meetings in 15 days in Jammu and Kashmir. He has instructed security forces to conduct counter-terrorism operations proactively and neutralise terrorists in the valley. He also asked them to ensure zero cross-border infiltration to cease terrorism in the UT.

On the night of June 6, a Pakistani terrorist affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was killed in the Panipora forest area of Zaloora village in Baramulla district. Two LeT terrorists, including one from Pakistan, were eliminated in the Kupwara district on June 7. One terrorist was also neutralised in Shopian earlier in the day.

J&K Police crackdown on terror network in UT

Over a dozen people have been detained by the police across Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly being in contact with terrorist commanders in Pakistan. According to cops, many targeted attacks and crimes have taken place at the behest of these commanders using local hybrid terrorists.

"Many target killings and other terrorist crimes have been instigated from across using local hybrid terrorists. As on today, dozens of suspected have been picked up across J-K," the officials said.

They said that J&K Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh has passed unambiguous and very strong directions to all formations that anyone found in touch with any such entity in Pakistan or in any other country, should be taken to task.

Image: PTI