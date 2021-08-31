Jammu & Kashmir: Move To Rename Government Schools After Martyrs Initiated

All government schools in Jammu will be renamed after the Indian Army soldiers, CRPF jawans and J&K police personnel, who were killed in the line of duty while serving the nations. This latest development was announced following the directions issued by the Jammu & Kashmir commissioner on Friday.

Jammu Divisional Commissioner Raghav Langer in the letter asked Deputy Commissioners of all the 10 districts of Jammu region to identify government schools that could be named after the martyrs. These 10 districts include Jammu, Doda, Reasi, Poonch, Rajouri, Kathu, Samba, Ramban, Kishtwar and Udhampur.

The order said, “As per instruction received by a higher authority, I am directed to request you to kindly identify such government schools in villages and municipal wards of the district that can be named after our martyrs (police/army/CRPF)”.

While stating that a committee may be constituted at the district level to prepare such details after due verification, Raghav Langer said that the senior superintendent of police, assistant deputy commissioner, assistant commissioner (panchayat), or a representative of the Indian Army can be included in the committee to finalise the list at the district level.

As the process of renaming the government schools has already started, Government Higher Secondary School in Kathua district's Chakra area has been named after Shaurya Chakra Havaldar Raj Singh. To this, the family of the martyr said that they feel proud that school has been named after their father and his supreme sacrifice has been recognised after 19 years.

Havaldar Raj Singh attained martyrdom on 7 November 2002 while fighting terrorists in the Mahore area of Reasi district. Deputy Commissioner of Kathua Rahul Yadav says that as per decision by the Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir and they are now remaining schools on the names of martyrs. Meanwhile, students feel that with this move of the government, they will now be able to know more about locals of their area who made supreme sacrifice for the country.

In 2019, Rajasthan had also cleared a proposal to rename 15 government schools in different districts of the state after martyrs. The Punjab government has also said that it will rename 14 more schools after freedom fighters and other renowned personalities.

