Jammu And Kashmir: Multiple Bore Gunshots Reported In Poonch's Balakot; Probe Underway

In a recent development in Jammu and Kashmir, multiple bore gunshots were reported in the Balakot sector of Poonch district on Monday morning.

Speaking to reporters, an official from Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district said, “Several bore gunshots were heard in the Balakot sector. However, it is possible that the 12 bore shots were aimed at wild animals, who are engaged in destroying maize crops in the area. The site of the incident is under investigation.”

According to police, the shots were fired from a 12 bore gun. After getting information, Poonch district police officials rushed to the spot where the incident took place. Later, police examined the car and surrounding areas that were damaged in the firing. An investigation has been initiated to know the exact cause behind the firing.

(Image: ANI)